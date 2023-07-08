The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .235 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
  • Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .529 with one homer.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 41 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.254 AVG .217
.338 OBP .315
.425 SLG .385
15 XBH 14
4 HR 5
18 RBI 16
34/14 K/BB 38/16
4 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will look to Toussaint (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.