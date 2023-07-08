Yuto Katsuragawa will be at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at the par-71, 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Yuto Katsuragawa Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Katsuragawa has finished under par six times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Katsuragawa has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past four tournaments, Katsuragawa's average finish has been 53rd.

He has made the cut in three of his past four appearances.

Katsuragawa hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past four appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 53 +1 284 0 3 0 0 $106,970

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Katsuragawa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,209 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Katsuragawa's Last Time Out

Katsuragawa was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.35 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which placed him in the 47th percentile among all competitors.

Katsuragawa shot better than 67% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Katsuragawa recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Katsuragawa had 10 bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.6).

Katsuragawa's six birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average of 4.1.

In that most recent competition, Katsuragawa's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Katsuragawa finished the U.S. Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Katsuragawa carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards
Katsuragawa Odds to Win: +40000

