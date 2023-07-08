The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Zac Blair in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Blair at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Zac Blair Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Blair has shot better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Blair has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Blair has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Blair has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 28 -7 275 0 7 1 2 $2.2M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Blair wound up 56th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Blair has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, 46 yards longer than the average course Blair has played in the past year (7,243 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair finished in the 20th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 13th percentile among all competitors.

Blair was better than just 3% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Blair carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Blair had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Blair's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

In that last outing, Blair's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Blair finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Blair underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Blair Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

