After the first round of the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson is currently 115th with a score of +1.

Zach Johnson Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Johnson has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Johnson has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Johnson has had an average finish of 71st.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Johnson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Johnson will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 52 -2 266 0 14 0 0 $810,927

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Johnson's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five five times. His average finish has been 28th.

In his most recent 11 attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Johnson finished 115th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,011 yards, 278 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The courses that Johnson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Johnson was better than only 3% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Johnson carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Johnson had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Johnson's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

In that last outing, Johnson's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Johnson ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Johnson underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +125000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Johnson's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

