The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Ze-Cheng Dou in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Dou at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Dou has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Dou has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Dou has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Dou has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 47 -4 280 0 13 1 1 $831,285

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Dou will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,248 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to place him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Dou was better than 74% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Dou shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dou carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Dou's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

In that last tournament, Dou's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Dou finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Dou finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

Course: TPC Deere Run

Location: Silvis, Illinois

Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

