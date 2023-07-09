The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .284.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (48 of 79), with multiple hits 22 times (27.8%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 18 games this year (22.8%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .289 AVG .279 .374 OBP .365 .437 SLG .379 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 12 24/13 K/BB 24/17 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings