The Chicago White Sox (38-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (6-5) to the mound, while Steven Matz (0-7) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 5.02 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (0-7) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.

Matz has yet to record a quality start so far this year.

Matz enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had six appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox will hand the ball to Giolito (6-5) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, a 3.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.168 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.

