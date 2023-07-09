Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (31 of 54), with at least two hits seven times (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (7.4%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (35.2%), including one multi-run game.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.234
|.330
|OBP
|.355
|.393
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/9
|K/BB
|22/11
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.8 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.168 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
