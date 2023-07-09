The Atlanta Dream (9-8) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Chicago Sky (8-10) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on MARQ and BSSE.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Dream

The 78.1 points per game Chicago records are 9.5 fewer points than Atlanta gives up (87.6).

Chicago makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

In games the Sky shoot better than 43.3% from the field, they are 6-4 overall.

Chicago shoots 35.7% from three-point range, 2.5% higher than the 33.2% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Sky have a 7-3 record when the team makes more than 33.2% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 2.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Sky have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 75.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 78.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.

The past 10 games have seen Chicago give up 1.2 more points per game (82.5) than its season-long average (81.3).

The Sky are trending down from deep over their last 10 outings, making 7.2 threes per game and shooting 33.8% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.4 makes and 35.7% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sky Injuries