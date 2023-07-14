Brendan Donovan is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-5 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 78 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 48 of 79 games this year (60.8%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (27.8%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Donovan has an RBI in 18 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .289 AVG .279 .374 OBP .365 .437 SLG .379 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 12 24/13 K/BB 24/17 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings