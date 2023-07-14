Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-5 with a double.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .259 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.
- Nootbaar is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (37 of 59), with at least two hits 14 times (23.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in 20 games this season (33.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%).
- In 47.5% of his games this season (28 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.234
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.364
|.319
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|20/18
|K/BB
|37/17
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.45), 59th in WHIP (1.440), and 56th in K/9 (6.7).
