Nolan Gorman is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the White Sox.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

In 58.0% of his games this season (47 of 81), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 81), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has an RBI in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .282 AVG .185 .368 OBP .268 .556 SLG .377 14 XBH 15 10 HR 7 32 RBI 20 46/17 K/BB 53/17 2 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings