Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .231.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 36 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|38
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.281
|OBP
|.315
|.388
|SLG
|.463
|6
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|18
|29/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.45), 59th in WHIP (1.440), and 56th in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.