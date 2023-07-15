The Nordea Open field is dwindling in Båstad, Sweden, as Federico Coria readies for a quarterfinal versus Francisco Cerundolo. Coria is +1600 to win this tournament at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Coria at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Coria's Next Match

After beating Leo Borg 6-4, 6-2, Coria will play Cerundolo in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 5:00 AM ET.

Coria Stats

Coria beat Borg 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Coria has not won any of his 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 7-13.

Coria has a record of 5-5 on clay over the last 12 months.

Coria has played 25.0 games per match in his 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In his 10 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Coria has averaged 22.1 games.

Over the past year, Coria has been victorious in 25.8% of his return games and 66.8% of his service games.

Coria has claimed 68.5% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 33.6% of his return games.

