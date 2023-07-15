2023 Genesis Scottish Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Rory McIlroy currently leads the way (-10, +200 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open .
Genesis Scottish Open Third Round Information
- Start Time: 2:00 AM ET
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards
Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 4:12 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +200
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|17th
Tyrrell Hatton
- Tee Time: 4:12 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +400
Hatton Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-1
|3
|2
|46th
|Round 2
|62
|-8
|9
|1
|1st
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 3:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +650
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|26th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|5
|0
|7th
Sam Burns
- Tee Time: 4:01 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Burns Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|3
|0
|15th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|7
|2
|7th
Byeong-Hun An
- Tee Time: 4:01 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +1600
An Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|61
|-9
|9
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|70
|E
|3
|3
|88th
Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Rickie Fowler
|10th (-6)
|+2200
|Max Homa
|10th (-6)
|+3300
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|7th (-7)
|+4000
|Padraig Harrington
|7th (-7)
|+4500
|Wyndham Clark
|17th (-5)
|+5000
|Shane Lowry
|17th (-5)
|+5500
|Viktor Hovland
|29th (-4)
|+6000
|Xander Schauffele
|29th (-4)
|+6600
|Tommy Fleetwood
|29th (-4)
|+9000
|Ewen Ferguson
|10th (-6)
|+10000
