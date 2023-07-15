At the end of the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Johannes Veerman is currently eighth with a score of -6.

Looking to place a bet on Johannes Veerman at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Johannes Veerman Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Veerman has scored below par twice, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Veerman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Veerman finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Veerman finished 46th in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

Veerman will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,447 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Veerman's Last Time Out

Veerman shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Cadence Bank Houston Open was poor, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Veerman shot better than just 1% of the competitors at the Cadence Bank Houston Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.70.

Veerman failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Veerman carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (3.0).

Veerman had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Cadence Bank Houston Open.

At that most recent tournament, Veerman had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Veerman ended the Cadence Bank Houston Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Veerman underperformed compared to the field average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by recording two.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Veerman Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Veerman's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

