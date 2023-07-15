Jordan Spieth is in the field from July 13-16 in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking on a par-70, 7,237-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Spieth has shot under par three times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Spieth has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Spieth has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Spieth has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 17 -7 279 0 15 5 7 $7.6M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Spieth's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times, and his average finish has been 23rd.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 223 yards shorter than the 7,237-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

The average course Spieth has played in the past year has been 110 yards longer than the 7,237 yards The Renaissance Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth finished in the 59th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was below average, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

Spieth shot better than 85% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Spieth recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Spieth had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Spieth recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last outing, Spieth's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Spieth finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on three of the six par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Spieth finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

