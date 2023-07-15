JT Poston is in fifth place, with a score of -10, heading into the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Looking to bet on JT Poston at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Poston has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Poston has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 25 -7 273 0 18 1 4 $2.6M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Poston has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Poston made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Poston finished fifth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Renaissance Club will play at 7,237 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

Poston will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards during the past year.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

Poston shot better than 54% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Poston carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Poston recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Poston's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Poston carded a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Poston finished the John Deere Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Poston finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Poston's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

