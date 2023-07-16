Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others in the Houston Astros-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (7-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 18th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Javier has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 21 2.1 4 4 4 1 5 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 6.0 5 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 5.0 7 4 4 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 21 doubles, 13 home runs, 43 walks and 60 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .291/.370/.473 on the season.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, four walks and five RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 85 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.334/.384 on the season.

Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has collected 106 hits with 15 doubles, six triples, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .302/.386/.661 slash line on the year.

Ohtani will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 82 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He's slashed .252/.300/.455 on the year.

Renfroe heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Dodgers Jul. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

