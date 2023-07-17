Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Brendan Donovan (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 80th in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21 games this season (25.6%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.279
|.379
|OBP
|.365
|.469
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|26/14
|K/BB
|24/17
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.134 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
