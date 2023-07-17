Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Luis Arraez and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Miami Marlins matchup at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (5-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Mikolas has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3 at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 96 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .280/.331/.516 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 101 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .285/.370/.480 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 130 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .380/.431/.468 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (82 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .248/.346/.521 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.