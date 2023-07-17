Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .879 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .244.
  • Contreras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .588 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 43 of 79 games this year (54.4%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (26.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (25 of 79), with two or more RBI seven times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (29 of 79), with two or more runs seven times (8.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 41
.261 AVG .228
.342 OBP .331
.449 SLG .414
16 XBH 15
5 HR 6
19 RBI 18
35/14 K/BB 38/17
4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
