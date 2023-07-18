The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .286 with 31 walks and 40 runs scored.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Donovan has had a hit in 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (28.0%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has driven home a run in 21 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .293 AVG .279 .379 OBP .365 .469 SLG .379 13 XBH 6 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 26/14 K/BB 24/17 2 SB 2

