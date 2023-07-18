Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Paul DeJong (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- DeJong is batting .421 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 40 of 67 games this year (59.7%) DeJong has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|38
|.230
|AVG
|.250
|.304
|OBP
|.315
|.400
|SLG
|.463
|7
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|18
|31/9
|K/BB
|45/10
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Cabrera (5-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
