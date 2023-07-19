How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins will send Dakota Hudson and Sandy Alcantara, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh-best in baseball with 130 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .430 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in runs scored with 448 (4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.455).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hudson starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Jake Irvin
|7/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|7/17/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/18/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Edward Cabrera
|7/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Marcus Stroman
|7/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Justin Steele
|7/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Drew Smyly
|7/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jameson Taillon
|7/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Nelson
