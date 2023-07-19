On Wednesday, Paul DeJong (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 68), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (27.9%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 38 .221 AVG .250 .293 OBP .315 .385 SLG .463 7 XBH 15 5 HR 7 12 RBI 18 34/9 K/BB 45/10 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings