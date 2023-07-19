Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Paul DeJong (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 68), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (27.9%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|38
|.221
|AVG
|.250
|.293
|OBP
|.315
|.385
|SLG
|.463
|7
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|18
|34/9
|K/BB
|45/10
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 52nd.
