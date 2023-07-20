Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 20
Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (45-50) and the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 20.
The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (10-6) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-7).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, St. Louis has won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (454 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 18
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
|July 19
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Drew Smyly
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zac Gallen
