Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Steven Matz, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Cubs are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+110).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 - - - - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis is 6-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 48 of its 93 chances.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 21-27 21-16 22-36 33-39 10-13

