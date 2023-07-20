The Chicago Cubs (45-50) and St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) square off on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-6) to the mound, while Steven Matz (0-7) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-6, 2.88 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.

The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.

So far this season, Matz has not recorded a quality start.

Matz enters this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In seven of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Steven Matz vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.403) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (106) in all of MLB. They have a collective .251 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 808 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 458 runs.

Matz has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 3 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will send Stroman (10-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 2.88, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.087.

He has 15 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Marcus Stroman vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with 454 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 131 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-40 with a double and five RBI in 9 1/3 innings.

