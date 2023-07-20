Ahead of a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (5-15), the Chicago Sky (8-12) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20 at Footprint Center.

The Sky are coming off of an 84-72 loss to the Sun in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal 0 0.5 0 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ

NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams leads the Sky at 6.2 assists per contest, while also posting 6.3 rebounds and 9.3 points. She is fourth in the league in assists.

Alanna Smith is tops on her squad in rebounds per game (6.5), and also puts up 9.8 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, she averages 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in the league).

Marina Mabrey averages 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 36.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kahleah Copper is tops on the Sky with 17.3 points per game and 1.9 assists, while also posting 4.8 rebounds.

Elizabeth Williams is posting 9.6 points, 2.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 154.5

