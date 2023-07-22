The St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) visit the Chicago Cubs (46-51) on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Michael Fulmer (1-5, 4.43 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Fulmer - CHC (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-5) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.266 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Mikolas has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Miles Mikolas vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .251 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (17th in the league) with 108 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 4-for-17 with a double and an RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Fulmer

Fulmer takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.

The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 43 appearances so far.

In 43 games this season, he has put up a 4.43 ERA and averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .227 against him.

Michael Fulmer vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 10th in runs scored in the league (464) this season and are batting .257 while hitting 133 home runs (seventh in the league).

