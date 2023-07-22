Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Paul DeJong (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 60.6% of his 71 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has had an RBI in 20 games this year (28.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 71 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|40
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.292
|OBP
|.312
|.380
|SLG
|.472
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|34/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fulmer will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 43 appearances so far.
- In 43 appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.43 ERA and averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .227 against him.
