Sky vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When they host the Chicago Sky (8-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the Seattle Storm (4-17) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Sky have dropped four games straight.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.
Sky vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-1)
|159.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Storm (-1.5)
|158.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Storm (-1.5)
|159.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Storm (-1.5)
|160.5
|-125
|-105
Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Storm are 10-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have put together a 9-11-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Seattle has been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Chicago has covered the spread six times this year (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- In the Storm's 20 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
- A total of eight Sky games this year have hit the over.
