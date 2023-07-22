The Seattle Storm (4-17) will look to stop an eight-game losing run when they host the Chicago Sky (8-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Sky have lost four games in a row.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Storm

Chicago's 77 points per game are nine fewer points than the 86 Seattle gives up.

Chicago's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Seattle has given up to its opponents (47%).

The Sky are 3-1 when they shoot better than 47% from the field.

Chicago shoots 34.2% from three-point distance this season. That's four percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (38.2%).

The Sky have a 6-3 record when the team hits more than 38.2% of their three-point attempts.

Seattle and Chicago rebound at nearly the same rate, with Seattle averaging 0.4 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

While the Sky are posting 77 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 73.4 points per contest.

Chicago is giving up 81.5 points per contest in its last 10 games, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing for the season (81.7).

The Sky are making 0.6 fewer three-pointers per contest in their past 10 games (6.5) compared to their season average (7.1), and they are posting a lower three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (31.6%) compared to their season mark (34.2%).

Sky Injuries