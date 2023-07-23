On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 86), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has driven home a run in 22 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .288 AVG .284 .374 OBP .373 .481 SLG .383 15 XBH 6 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 27/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings