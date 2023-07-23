Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (47-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on July 23.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have won 22 out of the 49 games, or 44.9%, in which they've been favored.
- This season St. Louis has won 15 of its 33 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 470 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
|July 19
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|W 7-2
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|L 8-6
|Miles Mikolas vs Michael Fulmer
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zac Gallen
|July 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Tommy Henry
|July 27
|Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Justin Steele
|July 28
|Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.