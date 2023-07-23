Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to beat Jameson Taillon, the Chicago Cubs' starting pitcher, on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +120. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 49 total times this season. They've finished 22-27 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 15-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (45.5% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 59.2%.

St. Louis has played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-44-3).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 22-29 21-18 23-36 34-40 10-14

