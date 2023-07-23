On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .264 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 41 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.5%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (23 of 68), with more than one RBI five times (7.4%).

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .237 AVG .287 .352 OBP .374 .331 SLG .456 5 XBH 15 3 HR 4 12 RBI 16 27/22 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings