On Monday, July 24 at 4:30 AM ET, Germany faces Morocco in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for each team.

In this group-stage game, Germany is -2195 to win and Morocco is +3333, with the draw at +1317. Bookmakers have set 3.5 goals as the over/under for this game.

Germany vs. Morocco Game Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 AM ET

4:30 AM ET Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 3.5

3.5 Germany Moneyline: -2195

-2195 Morocco Moneyline: +3333

Germany Last World Cup Performance

Germany was defeated by Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. The team's leading scorer at the most recent World Cup, with three goals, was Sara Daebritz. Alexandra Popp added two goals.

Morocco Last World Cup Performance

Morocco did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Germany vs. Morocco Recent Performance

Germany went 6-1-4 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 23 goals and giving up 12. This year, its record is 2-1-2 against fellow World Cup squads (six goals scored, six allowed).

In its last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad (on July 7), Germany ended up with a 3-2 loss to Zambia.

Morocco went 1-0-3 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring two goals and conceding 11. This year, its record is 0-2-0 against fellow World Cup squads (zero goals scored, zero conceded).

In its most recent game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant (on July 5), Morocco ended up with a 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

Germany Roster

Name Age Number Club Merle Frohms 28 1 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Chantal Hagel 25 2 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Kathrin Hendrich 31 3 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sophia Kleinherne 23 4 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Marina Hegering 33 5 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lena Oberdorf 21 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lea Schuller 25 7 Bayern Munich (Germany) Sydney Lohmann 23 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Svenja Huth 32 9 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Laura Freigang 25 10 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Alexandra Popp 32 11 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Ann Katrin Berger 32 12 Chelsea FC (England) Sara Daebritz 28 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Lena Lattwein 23 14 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sjoeke Nusken 22 15 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Nicole Anyomi 23 16 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Felicitas Rauch 27 17 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Melanie Leupolz 29 18 Chelsea FC (England) Klara Buehl 22 19 Bayern Munich (Germany) Lina Magull 28 20 Bayern Munich (Germany) Stina Johannes 23 21 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Jule Brand 20 22 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sara Doorsoun 31 23 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Morocco Roster

Name Age Number Club Khadija Er-Rmichi 33 1 AS FAR (Morocco) Zineb Redouani 23 2 AS FAR (Morocco) Nouhaila Benzina 25 3 AS FAR (Morocco) Sarah Kassi 19 4 FC Fleury (France) Nesryne El Chad 20 5 Lille (France) Elodie Nakkach 28 6 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Ghizlane Chebbak 32 7 AS FAR (Morocco) Salma Amani 33 8 Metz (France) Ibtissam Jraidi 30 9 Al Ahli () Najat Badri 35 10 AS FAR (Morocco) Fatima Tagnaout 24 11 AS FAR (Morocco) Assia Zouhair 32 12 SCC Mohammedia (Morocco) Sabah Seghir 22 13 SSC Napoli (Italy) Rkia Mazrouai 21 14 Sporting du Pays de Charleroi () Fatima Zohra Gharbi 22 15 CE Europa (Spain) Anissa Lahmari 26 16 EA Guingamp (France) Hanane Ait El Haj 28 17 AS FAR (Morocco) Kenza Chapelle 20 18 FC Nantes (France) Sakina Ouzraoui Diki 21 19 Club Brugge KV () Sofia Bouftini 21 20 RS Berkane (Morocco) Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack 23 21 Levante UD (Spain) Ines Arouaissa 22 22 Cannes () Rosella Ayane 27 23 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)

