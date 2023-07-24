Monday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) facing off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream:

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (472 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule