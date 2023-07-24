Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 29 walks and 76 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.340/.523 so far this year.

Arenado has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 50 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .283/.371/.466 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.365/.553 so far this season.

Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 104 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .291/.370/.517 so far this year.

Marte has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two triples, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

