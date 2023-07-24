Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Carlson has gotten a hit in 33 of 61 games this year (54.1%), including nine multi-hit games (14.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this year (24.6%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 61 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 28
.238 AVG .238
.336 OBP .350
.376 SLG .345
8 XBH 4
3 HR 2
13 RBI 10
20/12 K/BB 25/11
2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
