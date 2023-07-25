The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the Diamondbacks and Steven Matz (1-7) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Matz - STL (1-7, 4.67 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has put together a 4.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.

Matz has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Matz enters the game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In seven of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (9-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24, when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .210.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 16 starts this season, Kelly has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 482 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They have 890 hits, seventh in baseball, with 137 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings.

