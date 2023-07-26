Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .217.

Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (21 of 38), with more than one hit five times (13.2%).

In five games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Knizner has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .222 AVG .212 .236 OBP .246 .389 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 11 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings