When the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) match up with the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) at Chase Field on Wednesday, July 26 at 3:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (7-6, 4.39 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 62.2%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in three tries.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won four of eight games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.