Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is hitting .185 with two doubles and three walks.
- Motter has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.222
|AVG
|.167
|.300
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
