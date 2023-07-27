After going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has six doubles, six home runs and four walks while hitting .226.
  • Knizner has gotten a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Knizner has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 21
.222 AVG .229
.236 OBP .260
.389 SLG .443
5 XBH 7
2 HR 4
11 RBI 9
16/1 K/BB 20/3
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3).
