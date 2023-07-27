Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will take the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against Miles Mikolas, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth-best in MLB action with 142 total home runs.

St. Louis' .432 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (494 total).

The Cardinals' .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.463).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Mikolas has recorded eight quality starts this year.

Mikolas is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan

