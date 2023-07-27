On Thursday, Taylor Motter (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is batting .161 with two doubles and four walks.

Motter has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .222 AVG .136 .300 OBP .240 .333 SLG .182 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings