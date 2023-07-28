Nolan Arenado and Cody Bellinger will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cubs are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-130). The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -130 +110 10 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 51 total times this season. They've gone 22-29 in those games.

St. Louis has an 18-22 record (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-45-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-27 24-31 22-19 24-38 36-42 10-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.